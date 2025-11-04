Insider Points Out Concerning Stat About Browns’ QB Situation

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has been a massive headache would be a huge understatement.

However, after watching what Baker Mayfield has done with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and how Joe Flacco is playing for the Cincinnati Bengals, it seems like the players may not be the problem.

That’s why, after Flacco threw for four touchdowns in a Week 9 loss to the Chicago Bears, giving him 11 with his new team, insider Daniel Oyefusi pointed out a worrisome stat about Cleveland’s quarterbacks.

“More TDs in four games than Browns QBs have combined to throw in eight games,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

More TDs in four games than Browns QBs have combined to throw in eight games. https://t.co/gtceBwiKcI — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 2, 2025

With the Browns, it seemed like Flacco was unplayable and should retire.

Granted, they don’t have Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver like the Bengals do, but one could argue that Cincinnati has a worse offensive line.

The Browns’ passing game lacks any sort of creativity.

It’s predictable, stagnant, and too conservative.

It seems like head coach Kevin Stefanski’s determination not to turn the ball over has the team playing scared, and that’s holding back the quarterback, whoever it might be.

Flacco is a gunslinger, and the Bengals are letting him do what he does best.

He’s not to blame for Cincinnati’s terrible defense, but he will put the offense in a position to compete.

The Browns, on the other hand, will most likely settle for watching Dillon Gabriel check the ball down or hand it off to Quinshon Judkins 20 times a game.

Something has to change, and it may not be the players.

