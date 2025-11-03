Kevin Stefanski Has 2-Word Response To Joe Flacco’s Success With Bengals

The Cleveland Browns moved on from Joe Flacco after a month of terrible play.

Now, the quarterback is putting up points with ease for the Cincinnati Bengals.

That’s a terrible look for Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski, who benched Flacco in favor of rookie Dillon Gabriel before the veteran was traded to an AFC North rival.

Reacting to Flacco’s success, Stefanski gave an evasive two-word response.

“No comment,” Stefanski said.

"No comment," Stefanski said.

Browns fans, however, do comment.

This is the same Joe Flacco who looked unplayable and washed up at the beginning of the season.

Granted, Browns receivers Jerry Jeudy and Isaiah Bond do not compare to Bengals stars Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but Cincinnati has one of the worst offensive lines in the game, yet Flacco continues to make good reads and decisions in the pocket.

He’s slinging the ball down the field and putting his playmakers in a position to succeed.

Flacco has been so good that, after also watching Baker Mayfield turn into an MVP candidate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, one can only wonder if Stefanski was the problem in Cleveland.

It’s gotten so bad that some fans even wonder whether Deshaun Watson can actually play.

The fact that they’re even asking that question speaks volumes about how bad a job the organization has done with its quarterbacks.

Flacco is proving that he did have plenty left in the tank after the way he struggled in his return to Cleveland.

Unfortunately, every touchdown pass and big play is also a gut punch to Browns fans.

