Analyst Gives Browns Middling Grade For Offseason Moves So Far

The Cleveland Browns have been working the phones hard during free agency, putting together a few noteworthy deals that could potentially improve their offense next season. Some of the new contracts have been celebrated, while some have been heavily criticized.

Writing for CBS Sports, Zachary Pereles gave the team a middling “C” grade for their offseason moves so far.

Pereles said it’s been a “quantity over quality” approach for Cleveland, and he isn’t sure that any of the incoming players will solve the Browns’ problems.

“Cleveland Browns: C,” Pereles wrote. “The Browns were set to lose their entire starting offensive line, so that was a clear need, but Cleveland addressed it more with quantity than quality. Howard has generally been a fine offensive lineman, more credited for his versatility than his standout play. Trading for him was a decent enough move; giving him a three-year, $63 million extension felt superfluous. Johnson has struggled. I do like the Jenkins addition, but he’s 30, and the Packers released him with a failed physical designation. As for the departures, Bush played very well in 2025. Williams’ fresh start may make him a worthy replacement, but he had a tough 2025. The Browns still need wide receivers, more offensive linemen and defensive depth.”

The Browns kicked things off with the Tytus Howard trade. A lot of fans were happy to see someone with such versatility come to the team, although some weren’t comfortable with the expensive three-year contract that he got. However, it is hard to see how the Browns could have acquired anyone else like him without spending that kind of cash.

Since then, the Browns have acquired Zion Johnson, Quincy Williams, Jack Stoll, and Elgton Jenkins. Each of them brings their own skills, but each of them also has their concerns.

And the problems at wide receiver and left tackle still hang over this team. Until those issues are solved, some people will still be very nervous about this team. However, general manager Andrew Berry might be waiting until the draft to address that.

