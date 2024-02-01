Insider Predicts A Big Move For The Browns This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns just got to work.

They didn’t rest on their laurels or wait a single second after their disappointing and heartbreaking end of the season to get back in the lab.

That was evident when they made some big changes to their offensive staff, including replacing Alex Van Pelt with Ken Dorsey.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi believes they could make a “jaw-dropping” move this offseason.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi explained that GM Andrew Berry doesn’t just sit around and wait for things to happen in the offseason, adding that he’s made a headline-grabbing move every single year since he’s been in charge.

Will the Browns make a jawdropping move this offseason? "Fact and I don't think it's going to be a subtraction," – @TonyGrossi. pic.twitter.com/RbP4LHcyhw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 1, 2024

Grossi also predicted that this move would be an addition, not a subtraction.

Of course, it’s more than evident that this team doesn’t have a lot of needs right now.

Despite having five different starting quarterbacks, they still managed to win 11 games and make it all the way to the playoffs.

Most of their success will once again hang on Deshaun Watson’s shoulders and whether he’s finally going to be able to stay on the field or not will play a big factor there.

Then again, the receiver corps could use a little boost.

Even if they keep Amari Cooper despite some trade buzz, they could still use another pass-catcher alongside him and David Njoku.

So, if Grossi is right with his prediction, don’t be shocked if this team is in the mix to acquire a star in the next couple of months.