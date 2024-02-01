Myles Garrett Set To Take Part In Unique Pro Bowl Event

Browns Nation

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Just last offseason, Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett gave the team a big scare by getting hurt at the Pro Bowl.

Needless to say, it seemed like he wasn’t going to partake in the event or the festivities anymore, as the risk was just too big and simply not worth it.

Nonetheless, it seems like the former No. 1 pick isn’t too concerned, as he’s going to be a part of the festivities again this season.

According to a report by Camryn Justice of WEWS, Garrett will participate in the Move the Chains competition at the Pro Bowl Games.

The competition consists of five players in each conference working together to move 3,000 pounds of weight off a wall and then move the 2,000-pound wall across the finish line first.

Garrett was named first-team All-Pro this season, which was far from a surprise, considering how incredibly dominant he was all year long.

He anchored a championship-caliber defense orchestrated by Jim Schwartz, up to the point where he’s now become the odds-on favorite to take home the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award, and that’s despite having lesser stats than guys like T.J. Watt.

Garrett is coming off the best season of his career.

Obviously, it didn’t end in the way everybody expected after such an inspiring campaign.

But the future seems more than bright under Schwartz, and let’s just hope he avoids injury during this event, as he’s just too valuable to put his health at risk.

