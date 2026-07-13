Analyst Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Still Has High Upside

The Cleveland Browns may be on the verge of giving Deshaun Watson a massive opportunity and the chance to write an exciting new chapter for his career. After more than a year off the field, Watson could be back and might even be the Browns’ starting quarterback. Many reports have stated that the 30-year-old QB is looking much better after his injuries and lengthy recovery process.

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Lance Reisland talked about Watson’s athleticism, but questioned whether he can remain healthy in the months ahead.

“First and foremost, his athleticism is back. His footwork and his athleticism, they look really, really good again. He gives you that +1 run game. That’s vitally important in Monken’s offense. What I think he does extremely well is that he throws the ball with an effortless flick. His ball jumps off his hand. He could beat you with both his feet and his arm. It’s just can he stay healthy, and can he rekindle that? All the tools for him are there,” Reisland said.

"First and foremost, his athleticism is back. His footwork and his athleticism…they look really, really good again. He gives you that +1 run game…that's vitally important in Monken's offense." 🚨 @LanceReisland w/ @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the upside with #Browns QB… https://t.co/5Z4LTgttwJ pic.twitter.com/W2nGlRGRcZ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 13, 2026

Watson is a three-time Pro Bowler and has been productive in the past. The Browns were obviously all-in on Watson when they offered him his monstrous contract back in 2022.

Now his contract is about to come to an end, but Watson could be having his biggest and most important season yet. If he is fully recovered, he could remind NFL fans why he was so celebrated earlier in his career. However, that’s a big “if,” and there are serious worries about his durability.

If Watson can earn the team’s starting quarterback position, it’ll be vital that the Browns provide a reliable backup player behind him. If his physical problems aren’t truly behind him, someone will need to pick up the slack if he misses time.

According to nearly every expert and analyst who has been paying attention to the Browns during the offseason, Watson is in good shape and could look night-and-day different than before. His arm is top-notch again, and he is moving with speed and ease.

Questions and concerns remain, but all the news about Watson seems good these days.

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