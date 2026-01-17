Insider Predicts Browns’ Plan For NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search may be delaying the start of draft season for their fans. Armed with two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns will generate a lot of interest as the event gets closer.

Holding the No. 6 and No. 24 overall selections (the latter acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars), the Browns are well-armed to address significant needs on offense. They need a top-flight wide receiver and a reliable offensive lineman, and they certainly could solve both of those problems from those two spots.

However, insider Zac Jackson predicts the Browns’ plan for the NFL Draft could have them concentrating on just one position by selecting two offensive tackles, while acknowledging a possible wide receiver debate involving top prospects Jordyn Tyson and Carnell Tate.

“I think you could make a case that it’s tackle-tackle. I don’t think that it goes that way. I think there’s gonna be a lot of talk about Jordyn Tyson vs. Carnell Tate. I think there’s gonna be a lot of talk about can you take a receiver before you have a quarterback?” Jackson said.

pic.twitter.com/RXmDgHx9QG — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) January 16, 2026

Though Cleveland’s most glaring need is acknowledged to be at quarterback, the Browns likely won’t be in a position to address it at No. 6. Two late-season victories moved them down in the draft order, and with Dante Moore deciding to play another college year at Oregon, that may leave only Fernando Mendoza of Indiana as a true first-round talent, and he is likely to be taken at No. 1 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

So, with that being the case, the Browns are being linked to University of Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa in a recent mock draft. They could then follow that up with another lineman, with tackle Caleb Lomu of Utah named as a potential target.

The Browns could also choose to grab one of the top wide receiver prospects at No. 6, with Tyson being named as Cleveland’s choice in another mock draft. The Arizona State star and Tate, a standout from Ohio State, are considered the best players at the position in this class.

A top pass catcher such as them could enhance the progression of quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel, should the new head coach choose to build around either of those 2025 NFL Draft picks.

