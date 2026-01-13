Browns Land Big Playmaker With No. 6 Pick In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns desperately need some help on offense. Their offensive line is a major concern, and so is their wide receiver corps. With that in mind, Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus believes they’re going to address that in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

In fact, he believes they will use their No. 6 pick to get Arizona State star Jordyn Tyson:

“The Browns have the second-worst team receiving grade in the NFL this season and didn’t have a single wide receiver place higher than 100th in PFF grade. Tyson would immediately become the top weapon for whoever’s playing quarterback for Cleveland and has an 89.5 PFF receiving grade over the last two seasons,” Chadwick wrote.

7 minutes of Jordyn Tyson domination 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ro5PA4l88t — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) January 8, 2026

Tyson is probably the most talented wide receiver in this class. However, there are some durability concerns, which is the only reason why Ohio State’s Carnell Tate might be the first wideout taken.

Whatever the case, he’s the type of player any team would gladly build a passing game around. He’s a skilled and polished pass catcher who can beat his opposition with his quickness, athleticism, and vertical leap.

He excels thanks to his sharp route-running skills, and his lateral quickness helps him create separation in the blink of an eye. He’s also solid in short areas and has proven to be efficient lining up at all spots in the formation.

Tyson has also impressed scouts with his elite body control and how he usually dominates in 50/50 situations. He’s aggressive and won’t back down from contact to come down with contested catches.

The Browns desperately need a go-to guy for the passing game. Harold Fannin Jr. can certainly be a strong candidate for that role, but not many teams have thrived with a tight end as their primary target. Pairing Fannin with Tyson, however, could change everything for whoever is running the Browns’ offense and whoever is playing quarterback for them next season.

It’s become painfully evident at this point that Jerry Jeudy just doesn’t have what it takes to be a WR1. And while Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley showed some promise last season, they’re not anywhere close to that role, either.

Tyson might come with some risk and at a steep price, but the Browns clearly need him.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Reveals When He Knew Kevin Stefanski Was Getting Fired