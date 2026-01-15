Browns Nation

Thursday, January 15, 2026
Browns Land Elite OT Prospect In Latest Mock Draft

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

While the Cleveland Browns are still looking for a true franchise quarterback, they are unlikely to find one in the 2026 NFL Draft. Their fall to No. 6 overall in the order, combined with the lack of multiple top prospects at the position, will likely leave them looking elsewhere when their pick comes around.

Fortunately, this incoming class of prospects has high-level talent at multiple positions that the Browns also lack. With upgrades needed all over the offense, they should be in a prime spot to address either wide receiver or offensive line with the first of their two first-round selections.

At No. 6, CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson has the Browns landing an elite offensive tackle prospect in his latest mock draft, Francis Mauigoa of the University of Miami.

“Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size (6-foot-6, 335 pounds). He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard,” Wilson wrote.

Mauigoa has been considered among the top offensive line prospects in this draft since before the start of the college football season. He lived up to those expectations and has been particularly noticeable with his performance in the College Football Playoff, helping Miami surprisingly advance to the national championship game, where it will face Indiana.

This could be an ideal outcome for the Browns. Barring an unforeseen trade with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, Cleveland will not be in a position to draft top QB prospect Fernando Mendoza. In addition, with Dante Moore announcing his decision to stay at Oregon for at least one more season, there is no other QB seen as worthy of a top-10 pick right now.

Equally encouraging for Browns fans would be their second first-round pick in this mock draft. At No. 24 overall, with the choice acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars at last year’s draft, Cleveland landed Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is considered by some to be the best player at his position in this class.

Being able to add two prime players at positions of need would be a rousing success for the Browns, even if one of those players isn’t a quarterback.

