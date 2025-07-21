Insider Predicts Browns’ QB Order For Training Camp

Training camp is almost underway for the Cleveland Browns.

Once again, the quarterback position will be the focus.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi shared his prediction for the quarterback pecking order before the start of the camp.

“I really believe it’s [Joe] Flacco one, [Kenny] Pickett two, and [Dillon] Gabriel three,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

.@TonyGrossi thinks the Browns QB order when they start training camp on Wednesday will be: 1. Flacco

2. Pickett

3. Gabriel

4. Sanders Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/Jw5JQI8PYp — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 21, 2025

That leaves Shedeur Sanders at No. 4.

Fans might not love that order, but it could make the most sense.

If head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry believe they are in danger of losing their jobs, they need to go with whoever gives them the best chance to win, and that’s likely Flacco, a proven veteran who is familiar with the system.

Then, Pickett could get the nod as someone who has NFL experience with some upside, even though he has struggled so far in his brief career.

Gabriel should be next in line, as they selected him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, two rounds before Sanders.

Some might argue that Sanders gives them the highest upside, and chances are that they are right.

But if the Browns chose to pass on him over and over in the draft, it’s because they were never that high on him to begin with.

As such, he will have to do a lot to climb his way up the depth chart.

NEXT:

Former Player Raises Concerns About Dillon Gabriel