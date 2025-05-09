Insider Predicts Browns’ Week 1 QB Depth Chart

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation has transformed into one of the NFL’s most fascinating position battles heading into the summer months.

With the 2024 NFL Draft complete, Cleveland’s quarterback room features: veteran Joe Flacco (40), Kenny Pickett (26), and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, selected in the third and fifth rounds.

This diverse group creates a wide-open competition with no clear frontrunner as training camp approaches in July.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently offered his prediction for how things might shake out on the depth chart.

“The quarterback depth chart would be Joe Flacco as the starter. It would be Kenny Pickett as the backup, and I believe it will be Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on the roster. [The Browns] are going to keep four quarterbacks in this scenario,” Breer said.

This spring carries particular importance for Cleveland as the coaching staff faces significant time constraints.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees need to distribute practice reps efficiently to identify their starter quickly.

Beyond naming a top quarterback, they must tailor the offensive system and prepare the entire unit to operate cohesively with their chosen leader.

Both rookie quarterbacks bring substantial college experience to the competition.

If either Sanders or Gabriel proves capable of securing the backup role, the Browns could potentially move on from either Pickett or Flacco, considering their similar financial commitments.

The current roster structure raises legitimate questions about the team’s long-term strategy.

Will Cleveland truly carry four quarterbacks into the regular season?

If not, would they part ways with Gabriel despite investing a third-round pick? Or would they risk losing veteran leadership to preserve developing talent?

While these questions remain unanswered for now, the coming weeks will prove crucial in establishing a clear pecking order.

NEXT:

Dylan Sampson Sends Exciting Message To Browns Fans