Dylan Sampson Sends Exciting Message To Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their backfield by selecting Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson with the 126th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite being a one-year starter, Sampson captured attention with his standout 2024 season, showcasing remarkable vision and elite stop-start ability at the line of scrimmage.

Cleveland took notice and made their move.

With the rookie minicamp approaching, Sampson has made his arrival at team headquarters official.

He marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt message with Browns supporters.

“What’s up Dawg Pound? Just got to Cleveland. I’m excited to be here, blessed to be here, ready to work, bringing some greatness here. But, thank you for accepting me. Will give y’all everything I got,” Sampson said in the message.

As Nick Chubb seeks a fresh start elsewhere, the Cleveland Browns are actively searching for their next franchise running back.

That quest appears promising with Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins now in the fold.

Together, they could form a formidable tandem in the Cleveland backfield moving forward.

Sampson, who arrived at Tennessee as a 2022 three-star recruit from Dutchtown High in Geismar, LA, flourished during his collegiate career.

He accumulated 2,492 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns, including an impressive 22 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards in a single season.

The rookie brings compact power, exceptional instincts, and substantial yards-after-contact ability to Cleveland. His greatest assets include timing, vision, and understanding of blocking schemes.

Sampson maintains discipline while allowing his instincts to guide him, staying on track until the moment calls for adjustment.

Defenders struggle to contain him, whether he evades them entirely or powers through tackles.

While his ball security and pass protection skills need refinement, the core attributes are firmly established and provide genuine cause for excitement.

