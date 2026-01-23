Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Big QB Trade

If you were to ask 100 Cleveland Browns fans and analysts about what’s going to happen to the team at the quarterback position in 2026, you would likely get 100 different answers. Everyone seems to think about this situation differently and has their own ideas as to how the team should move forward.

This is a particularly sensitive topic given the team’s history, and people who care about this team want to make sure that the organization makes the best decision possible.

Reporter Zac Jackson made an interesting point during a recent appearance on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” suggesting that the Browns should trade one of the quarterbacks on their roster.

“I believe that the Browns will trade Dillon Gabriel, and I believe they will draft a quarterback in the 30 to 60 range, and that they will go forward with Shedeur, Watson, and that pick,” Jackson said.

Jackson indicated that the Browns should already give up on Dillon Gabriel, trading him for whatever assets they can get. The team did get several opportunities to see what Gabriel could do during his rookie season, and if they were genuinely displeased by what they saw, it’s not out of the question for them to move on.

Drafting another quarterback is another interesting proposition, especially since the 2026 NFL Draft is said to be weak at the position. However, if the Browns were to use a second or third pick to take a flier on a prospect and it pays off, the front office could look like heroes.

The Browns have a lot of decisions to make over the next several months, starting with finding their new head coach. The new head coach will likely have their ideas about how the team approaches quarterbacks, which could throw a wrench into their pre-existing plans.

Quarterback is still among the most important positions on a football field, and for 20-plus years, the Browns have failed to find someone consistent for a span of more than two seasons. Will 2026 be the year they finally figure this out?

