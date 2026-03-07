Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Big Signing In Free Agency

NFL free agency will be very busy this year, with a bunch of teams shaking up their rosters and adding new talent. The Cleveland Browns are receiving more attention than many others, partly because they have so many problems to fix.

Writing for ESPN, Dan Graziano highlighted offensive tackle Rasheed Walker, who he predicted will land with the Browns.

“Predicted landing spot: Cleveland Browns,” Graziano wrote. “A three-year starter for the Packers and a proven left tackle who just turned 26, Walker should do very well in a league that’s always looking for good offensive linemen. His 93.8% pass block win rate was 11th among tackles last season. With 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan set to take over at left tackle in Green Bay, Walker gets to test the market and should land a deal similar to the one Dan Moore Jr. got from the Titans a year ago.”

The Browns just made headlines by acquiring Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans. The team will reportedly use him as the right tackle, which obviously leaves the left tackle position still open. That is where Walker comes into the picture.

Walker is only 26 years old, at six-foot-six and 324 pounds. He has also played in every game during the last three seasons and had 48 starts during that time.

If he has been doing so well in Green Bay, why are they willing to let him walk in free agency? Walker is due for a big payday, and the Packers don’t want to provide it. According to ESPN, he is projected to land a contract that comes in at around $80 million. That is a big sum of money, but if the Browns are willing, they could find a way to pay him.

If the Browns are lucky, they will be able to get him for less, but it seems like he is on his way to making a lot of money.

The Browns have to be careful about how they spend this offseason, but Walker could be the sort of investment that is worth it.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Dillon Gabriel