Insider Reveals Why Browns Traded For Tytus Howard

The Cleveland Browns’ trade for Tytus Howard could be seen as something as simple as they need as many offensive linemen as they can get. But a closer look would show it goes much deeper than that.

Acquiring Howard from the Houston Texans for a fifth-round draft pick, and then giving the versatile veteran a three-year contract extension, is just the first step in a much bigger effort. The Browns are trying to build a unit of capable veterans who can also help any potential newcomers adjust to the NFL.

Insider Terry Pluto recently revealed why the Browns traded for Howard, and along with a connection to new offensive line coach George Warhop, it is part of a plan that includes re-signing Joel Bitonio.

“George Warhop is the Browns’ new offensive line coach. He had that job with Houston in 2022 when Howard was on the team. The Browns know their offensive line is going to be young. They are looking for a couple of steady veterans to help the young players likely to be drafted. It’s why they are working with Joel Bitonio to convince the respected guard to play another season,” Pluto wrote.

Howard played seven seasons for the Texans, and last year he played most of his snaps at right tackle, where the Browns are likely to keep him. He also played both guard positions, and he could be used there as well. That will depend greatly on their ability to get Bitonio to return.

The 34-year-old is about to become a free agent, but after playing almost 180 games in 12 seasons with the Browns, he is also considering retirement. If he were to leave, he would be one of potentially five starters from last season that the Browns would have to replace.

Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin also hit the market this month, and backup Cornelius Lucas has already been let go for some salary cap relief. Dawand Jones is on track in his recovery from his latest season-ending injury, so he could man one of the tackle spots.

The Browns would likely want to target Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum as a free agent, as he worked with both Warhop and new Browns head coach Todd Monken for the past three seasons. However, if he doesn’t re-sign with Baltimore, he might be out of Cleveland’s price range.

Yet, with Howard and Jones in place, and Bitonio possibly to return, the Browns may not have as much work to do on the offensive line going forward as they once thought.

