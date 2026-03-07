Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move With Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have numerous decisions to make this offseason, including what they do with quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel got some starts last season, but he ended up playing backup behind Shedeur Sanders. The team has publicly said they like and believe in Gabriel, but they could be changing their tune soon.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot said the Browns are still considering the quarterback market. They might target a younger veteran to bring to the team.

If they do that, the chances of trading Gabriel away are much higher, Cabot reported.

“If they do add a veteran, I think it’ll be a younger guy that will have some upside and can do something for them down the road. If they do something like that, I think they would be open to trading Dillon Gabriel,” Cabot said.

At this point, the best-case scenario for Gabriel appears to be remaining the backup QB behind Sanders, or perhaps someone else. But the whispers of the Browns potentially shipping him out to another team are growing louder.

The question is what they would get in exchange for him. He was selected as a third-round pick last year, but some analysts believe the Browns could probably only land a fourth or fifth-round pick for him now after the trouble he experienced in his opening season.

If the Browns do move on from Gabriel, they will likely replace him with another developmental player who has room for growth.

This all depends on what options are on the table and what the Browns think they can achieve with a trade. It also depends on what head coach Todd Monken is planning for his offense. Does Gabriel fit in Monken’s scheme? Will he get any time on the field next year? Does he have more value as a trade asset than as a piece of the roster? These are the questions that the Browns’ front office is asking.

Gabriel didn’t have a sensational rookie season, but he shouldn’t be written off yet.

As the Browns make more moves in the offseason, fans will get more insight into their plans for Gabriel.

