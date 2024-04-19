Insider Predicts Browns Will Make Trade During NFL Draft

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry has kept his options open for every pick in all his previous drafts.

For the past two years, Berry has traded down in the second round to acquire more picks or proven players.

Now, one insider is predicting Cleveland will again make a trade, but this time suggesting the Browns will move up the board to obtain a better draft pick.

ESPN Cleveland shared “The Daily Grossi” podcast on Twitter Thursday, and Browns insider Tony Grossi elaborated on how Berry will use one of the team’s two seventh-round picks to move up the draft board.

Grossi explained that the talent level available in the seventh round is not coveted by NFL teams, one reason why he believes the Browns GM will attempt to offload one of their two final-round picks.

The analyst compared a seventh-round selection to loose coins, something the team can spare in a trade to make the deal a bit sweeter for their trade partner.

Grossi noted that Cleveland will be targeting a wide receiver, defensive tackle, or linebacker with their second and third-round picks this year.

Berry could easily package one of the seventh-round picks to move up in either of those rounds to ensure a player Berry covets is still available, Grossi added.

The Browns own six picks in the upcoming draft: No. 54 in the second round, No. 85 in the third round, No. 156 in the fifth round, No. 206 in the sixth round, and No. 227 and No. 243 in the seventh round.

