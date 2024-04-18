New Details Emerge About Nick Chubb’s Reworked Contract

After missing most of last season with a torn MCL and ACL, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is rehabbing his left knee in hopes of playing this year.

Cleveland renegotiated Chubb’s contract this offseason, announcing last Friday that the runner had agreed to a reworked contract that included significantly less guaranteed money and reduced the team’s salary cap hit by over $9 million.

Today, Browns insider Tony Grossi shared details about Chubb’s contract on Twitter, including the $10 million incentives package the star running back agreed to as a part of the reworked contract.

The Nick Chubb re-done contract: No void years. Will net $2.275m in 2024 salary + bonuses. Must be about $10m in incentives for him to recover his former due salary of about $12m. With $4m in bonus acceleration from previous deal, his cap number: $6.275m. Would have been $15+m. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 17, 2024

Chubb will be eligible for an eight-figure incentive package to help him potentially achieve his previous salary, according to Grossi.

The running back’s base salary is $2.275 million for the 2024 season.

His total payment for the season will be at least $6.275 million as Chubb had a $4 million bonus acceleration due to him from the previous deal.

Previously, Chubb was due over $12 million this season with incentives that could have escalated his net payment to over $15 million.

Now, Chubb will need to earn every incentive in order to collect his previous base compensation for 2024.

Grossi also shared that the team elected against adding void years into the package.

Void years are additional years tacked onto a contract solely intended to spread a player’s salary over a longer period of time with accelerators that will pay out the entire agreement after the contract is terminated.

Chubb last played in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, suffering his injury against the Browns’ AFC North rivals.

NEXT:

Former DB Warns Browns About Losing Greg Newsome