Rumored Browns QB Prospect Is Returning To School For 2026 Season

There is a chance that the Cleveland Browns will pursue a new quarterback in the upcoming draft. However, if they do that, their selection process just got a little trickier.

It is being reported that LaNorris Sellers, who was viewed as a first-round pick in the NFL draft, will remain with South Carolina next year.

After two seasons as that college’s starter, the young QB is going back to school and complicating things for the Browns and multiple other teams who had an eye on him.

NEW: LaNorris Sellers is in the final negotiations of a deal to return to South Carolina in 2026, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/bjS2bP0Nyt pic.twitter.com/RiCGjghSDi — On3 (@On3sports) December 13, 2025

Since becoming the starting QB for South Carolina, Sellers has a 63.2 percent completion, good for 4.971 yards and 31 touchdowns, along with 15 interceptions. He has also rushed for 944 yards.

Seen as a dual-threat player on the field, Sellers is the sort of young and energetic star who a number of franchises would love to have. The Browns were just one of the teams rumored to be interested in Sellers, but they will now have to make other plans as he returns to South Carolina.

To some Browns fans, this is good news. That’s because they don’t want Cleveland to try and get a quarterback in the draft.

Instead, these people would prefer that the team give Shedeur Sanders more time to improve his skills and become the permanent starting quarterback for the team. They feel that he hasn’t had enough time to find his footing, and a full offseason working with his squad will only make him better when next year begins.

These fans also wish the Browns would use their draft picks on others outside of the quarterback role, young players who could ideally help the offense.

But even though Sellers is now out of the running, it doesn’t mean the Browns will not still try to get a quarterback in the draft.

There are still options for them if that is the path they decide to take.

