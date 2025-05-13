Insider Predicts Which Browns QB Will Most Likely Be Traded

The Cleveland Browns have a surplus of quarterbacks right now.

It’s not realistic to believe that they will roll into next season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, as there will simply not be enough snaps for everybody.

That’s why team insider Tony Grossi firmly believes that the Browns will trade one of their signal-callers.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that Kenny Pickett would most likely be the odd man out.

“Kenny Pickett,” Grossi answered Tony Rizzo when asked which QB will most likely be traded.

Which Browns QB will end up getting traded before the season? @TonyGrossi shares his thoughts… pic.twitter.com/lHENiJL6pw — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2025

He said that even though GM Andrew Berry really likes him, it would make the most sense to trade him because he’s currently their most valuable piece, as other teams might also feel like he’s got some potential to be a starter.

As for any of the rookie quarterbacks, Grossi said that the Browns might be open to trading either of them in September, just not right now.

This all makes perfect sense, as it’s all about value at this point.

Pickett is still young, and he could turn out to be good, but the Browns should prioritize both of their first-year players to see what they have in them.

If they don’t like what they see, they can always pivot and focus on the 2026 NFL Draft.

Likewise, perhaps that would also mean that it might make more sense to trade Joe Flacco.

While he might not be as valuable as Pickett, he’s clearly not a long-term solution, and the team already knows what he can bring to the table.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Alarming Concern About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah