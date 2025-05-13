Insider Reveals Alarming Concern About Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

The Cleveland Browns won’t have one of their key players on the field this season.

On Monday afternoon, the team placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning he will be forced to sit out the whole campaign with a delicate neck injury.

With that in mind, Zac Jackson of The Athletic revealed an alarming concern about his future in the NFL.

“What’s most alarming is the statement was pretty clear that it’s not just this year. He’s one of those guys in the locker room that they will really miss,” they said.

Owusu-Koramoah had become one of the most respected players on the team, not only because of his skills but also because of his leadership skills.

The 25-year-old missed the final nine games of the 2024 season on Injured Reserve (IR) after sustaining a neck injury in a collision with Derrick Henry.

He spent the night in the hospital and underwent further testing before eventually being released.

There haven’t been many updates about his condition, and some fear he might never play again.

The Browns took Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He broke out with 101 tackles in 2023, earning his first Pro Bowl nod and earning a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million.

The Browns took UCLA LB Carson Schwesinger in the second round of this year’s draft, and they also signed Jerome Baker and brought back Devin Bush in free agency.

