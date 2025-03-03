Browns Nation

Monday, March 3, 2025
Insider Proposes Bold Move For Browns With No.2 Pick

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns need to get things right with the No.2 pick in the upcoming draft.

In particular, the quarterback is a position that the team cannot afford to miss on once again.

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are considered by many to be the consensus top two quarterbacks in this year’s class.

However, insider Tony Grossi believes that Shedeur Sanders isn’t the only quarterback that the Browns should consider if Ward goes off the board at No. 1.

Grossi proposed that he would even choose QB Jaxson Dart over Shedeur Sanders at pick No.2.

“If you had to pick one or the other, Shedeur or Dart at 2, I would pick Dart,” Grossi said.

ESPN analyst Tony Rizzo warned that it would be ‘risky business’ to pass on Sanders.

While this may be true, many insiders don’t seem to have a consensus about who is the second best quarterback prospect behind Ward in the draft.

In fact, there are many reports that Ward has started to separate himself as the clear cut No.1 QB after his interviews at the NFL Combine.

If the Browns do like Dart, perhaps trading down from the No.2 pick would be the wiser move, as he is not projected to be a top-10 pick.

Browns Nation