Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely ‘Plan B’ With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, their highest selection since 2018.

They took Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in 2018, which didn’t work out as well as they hoped.

Mayfield has turned into a strong pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but didn’t turn into the franchise star that the Browns were looking for.

Seven years later, the Browns find themselves in a similar situation, needing a new quarterback, hoping to hit on the right one with this pick.

While fans have been clamoring for either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, there’s a world in which they trade out of their current position, as analyst Tony Grossi indicated on X.

When a fan asked him what would happen if the Tennesee Titans took Ward with the No. 1 pick, Grossi agreed that the Browns could trade back, hoping to acquire more capital and still take a quarterback, potentially Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss.

That would be Plan B. https://t.co/DeEhMFpkt8 — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 2, 2025

Dart has gotten a lot of traction over the past several weeks, and his performance at the NFL Combine certainly helped his draft stock.

If the Browns are only set on Ward, but the Titans take him, they could certainly make a big move and trade back.

Sanders is a questionable pro to many around the league, and if the Browns are only interested in taking a quarterback, moving back could make sense.

The team has kept their opinions under wraps thus far, leaving fans curious as to what they’ll do on draft day.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals What He's Hearing About Myles Garrett Situation