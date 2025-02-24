Hanford Dixon Reveals What Browns Should Do In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crucial crossroads, armed with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a pressing need for a franchise quarterback.

Despite this year’s draft class drawing mixed reviews from scouts, Browns legend Hanford Dixon sees an opportunity for his former team to chart a new course.

Dixon, speaking on his show, emphasized the importance of using that second overall pick on a quarterback, viewing it as essential for the team’s future success – with or without Myles Garrett in the picture.

While he mentioned Alabama’s Jalen Milroe as one possibility, Dixon stressed that the specific choice matters less than finding someone who can grow into a franchise leader.

“With that No.2 pick, I would like to see us take one of the quarterbacks. I’d like to see us pick up a guy like a Jalen Milroe, but it doesn’t have to be him,” Dixon said.

Hanford wouldn't be upset with a vet/mid-round QB combo. #DawgPound "Bring in another quarterback and take a guy like Milroe, who might not be ready to play right away." – @HanfordDixon29

The Browns legend recognizes that while rookies like Milroe might need development time, adding quarterback talent now would strengthen the position’s depth and provide long-term stability.

His vision centers on finding someone who can help transform the Browns into perennial contenders.

Speaking of Milroe, his journey at Alabama offers an interesting perspective.

Leading the Crimson Tide offense through 27 starts meant performing under constant scrutiny, with every play analyzed in microscopic detail.

While he produced memorable highlights, he also weathered his share of challenging moments.

Now, Milroe has caught Cleveland’s attention as they look to move past the disappointing Deshaun Watson chapter.

The Browns’ leadership team, including Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, made their presence felt at the Senior Bowl practices in Mobile, taking a close look at how Milroe might fit into their plans.

