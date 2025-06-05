Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Proposes Strange Hypothetical Browns Trade

Insider Proposes Strange Hypothetical Browns Trade

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Proposes Strange Hypothetical Browns Trade
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have transformed their quarterback room this offseason with an aggressive approach that added four new faces to the mix.

Kenny Pickett arrived via trade while veteran Joe Flacco signed as a free agent.

The Browns then doubled down by selecting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Most analysts expect either Pickett or Flacco to claim the starting role, with the losing candidate potentially becoming trade bait.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently floated an intriguing possibility that could shake up those expectations even further.

Fowler proposed a bold trade scenario where Cleveland sends Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash to Atlanta in exchange for Kirk Cousins and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

“This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job. Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles),” Fowler wrote.

The scenario seems unlikely given the financial implications involved. Cousins remains locked into three years on his massive contract, creating a significant financial burden for Cleveland.

While Fowler suggested Atlanta could absorb $17.5 million of Cousins’ guaranteed salary for next season, the 2026 and 2027 obligations would still loom over the Browns.

Cleveland was mentioned as a potential Cousins destination earlier this offseason before they acquired both Pickett and Flacco.

The Browns might prefer evaluating their rookie quarterbacks Gabriel and Sanders in 2025 rather than adding another veteran who could complicate their development plans.

NEXT:  Joe Flacco Sends Confident Message About Browns' QB Job
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation