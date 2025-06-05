Insider Proposes Strange Hypothetical Browns Trade

The Cleveland Browns have transformed their quarterback room this offseason with an aggressive approach that added four new faces to the mix.

Kenny Pickett arrived via trade while veteran Joe Flacco signed as a free agent.

The Browns then doubled down by selecting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the draft.

Most analysts expect either Pickett or Flacco to claim the starting role, with the losing candidate potentially becoming trade bait.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler recently floated an intriguing possibility that could shake up those expectations even further.

Fowler proposed a bold trade scenario where Cleveland sends Pickett, a 2026 sixth-round pick, and cash to Atlanta in exchange for Kirk Cousins and a 2026 seventh-rounder.

“This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota. After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job. Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles),” Fowler wrote.

The scenario seems unlikely given the financial implications involved. Cousins remains locked into three years on his massive contract, creating a significant financial burden for Cleveland.

While Fowler suggested Atlanta could absorb $17.5 million of Cousins’ guaranteed salary for next season, the 2026 and 2027 obligations would still loom over the Browns.

Cleveland was mentioned as a potential Cousins destination earlier this offseason before they acquired both Pickett and Flacco.

The Browns might prefer evaluating their rookie quarterbacks Gabriel and Sanders in 2025 rather than adding another veteran who could complicate their development plans.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Sends Confident Message About Browns' QB Job