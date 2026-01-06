Insider Raises Major Concern About Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns made a defining decision when they chose to fire Kevin Stefanski while keeping general manager Andrew Berry in place. On paper, it created a sense of continuity. In reality, it may have intensified the pressure inside the organization more than many realize.

That concern was raised recently on 92.3 The Fan, where Browns insider Jason Lloyd questioned the long-term logic of the move while speaking with Ken Carman and Anthony Lima.

“If you’re doing this with the GM a year from now then you’re back into the misalignment of well he just hired the head coach now the new GM will want his head coach. There’s a ton of pressure on Andrew,” Lloyd said.

This is a valid concern. By keeping Berry and moving on from Stefanski, ownership has effectively tied the next era of the franchise directly to Berry’s decisions.

The next head coach will be Berry’s hire. The roster direction will be Berry’s vision. The quarterback plan will be Berry’s responsibility. If this next phase does not work, there is no ambiguity about where the spotlight will turn next.

This is where Lloyd’s point about alignment matters. Around the league, one of the most common mistakes organizations make is allowing general managers to hire coaches while their own job security remains uncertain. If Berry hires a new head coach and the team struggles again, ownership risks repeating the same cycle they just tried to break.

That reality creates urgency. Berry does not just need to get the next hire right. He needs it to work quickly. There is little patience left in the building or among the fan base after multiple losing seasons and constant resets.

At the same time, this pressure is not necessarily unfair. Berry was given the benefit of the doubt because of a strong recent draft, improved cap flexibility, and a defense that remains elite. Keeping him signals belief from ownership. But belief comes with expectations.

Lloyd’s comments highlight that the Browns are now walking a narrow path. Either this decision leads to stability, or it accelerates another overhaul down the line. There is no middle ground.

For better or worse, the franchise has placed its future squarely on Berry’s shoulders. And as Lloyd made clear, that reality brings more pressure than ever before.

