Browns Nation

Saturday, August 16, 2025
Insider Raves About Browns Rookie

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Insider Raves About Browns Rookie
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have found plenty to get excited about during the preseason, particularly when watching rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft has drawn attention with his mature approach and quick adjustment to the league through joint practices and game action.

NFL insider Lance Reisland recently highlighted Graham’s impressive development.

“Mason Graham Already Looks Like a Vet,” Reisland wrote on X. “Elite hand usage with jab step to swipe, shed on screens, and anchor versus doubles. Diagnosed a tight end screen, extended, disengaged, and tackled in space. Impressive for a young defensive tackle.”

Graham’s skill set extends well beyond raw power. Reisland praised his violent hand usage and explosive first step, along with his ability to shed blockers with ease.

The rookie has also shown advanced instincts for reading plays.

Graham’s modest preseason statistics don’t tell the full story. Coaches expect the sacks and tackles for loss to pile up once he sees extended playing time during the regular season.

His developing chemistry with Myles Garrett adds another layer of intrigue.

Graham’s presence should draw double teams, creating more favorable matchups for Cleveland’s edge rushers to exploit.

After trading down, the Browns drafted Graham to fit coordinator Jim Schwartz’s aggressive defensive scheme. His downhill style matches perfectly with what the coordinator wants to accomplish.

Converting preseason promise into consistent production represents the next challenge for Graham.

Early signs suggest the Browns made a smart investment that could pay dividends well beyond this season as they battle through the competitive AFC North.

Browns Nation