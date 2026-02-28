Todd Monken’s Latest Comments Hint At Big Change With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a lot to figure out before training camp, but it’s intriguing to think about how different this team might look under new head coach Todd Monken. Firing Kevin Stefanski wasn’t an easy decision, but Monken is inheriting a lot of good pieces and just needs to tweak a few things to mold this roster in his own image and help get the offense turned around.

Even though the Browns went 5-12 this past season, they started to show a bit more of an identity, particularly on defense where Myles Garrett and company turned back the clock a few years and performed like the hard-hitting Super Bowl-caliber defense of 2023. Monken recently revealed that he envisions the whole team embodying that mentality and plans on pushing his squad hard in training camp.

During a recent interview with ESPN Cleveland at the combine, Monken sat down with Tony Rizzo to talk about his vision for the team. He said he expects a high level of physicality in practice.

“We’re gonna hit. I don’t think you can play physical and practice soft,” said Monken.

"We're gonna hit. I don't think you can play physical and practice soft," – Browns HC Todd Monken on training camp practices. FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/wD1L6nhHBl https://t.co/i9RHDelAqt pic.twitter.com/5KQOjwzRAK — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 27, 2026

A lot of media members are behind Monken and believe he’s going to do a great job, but it’s nice to hear a true glimpse into what style of football this team might play. The defense was obviously tough and physical last season, but the offense once again didn’t have an identity and was barely any better than the league-worst offense of 2024.

The physicality and explosiveness of Baltimore’s offense under Monken give plenty of reason for excitement for Browns fans. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry aren’t falling onto this roster anytime soon, but one good offseason can put the offense on a much better path.

What Cleveland does in the draft will be a great barometer for what Monken and his staff want this team to be. If his words are any indicator, perhaps Monken will load up in the trenches.

