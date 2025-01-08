Insider Reveals 1 Browns OC Candidate ‘To Keep An Eye On’

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time making moves following their final 2024 NFL regular season game as the franchise fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the team’s 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland’s offense struggled under the former coordinator, recording the league’s worst scoring offense at just 15.2 points per game.

The Browns are now searching for their third offensive coordinator in as many seasons, and analysts have hinted at several candidates the organization and head coach Kevin Stefanski may be interested in interviewing for the vacancy.

NFL insider Albert Breer suggested Browns fans should observe what’s going on in New Orleans as their offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak could become the target for Cleveland’s search.

“A name to keep an eye on as the Browns look for a new offensive coordinator: Saints OC Klint Kubiak. He’s still under contract with New Orleans, but Cleveland could certainly make a bid to get him out of there, with the Saints coaching search ongoing,” Breer said.

A name to keep an eye on as the Browns look for a new offensive coordinator: Saints OC Klint Kubiak. He's still under contract with New Orleans, but Cleveland could certainly make a bid to get him out of there, with the Saints coaching search ongoing. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 8, 2025

Kubiak previously worked with Stefanski as both men served on the Minnesota Vikings staff together.

Stefanski was the offensive coordinator for the Vikings before he came to Cleveland, and the Browns head coach worked directly with Kubiak during the 2019 season.

Kubiak has been an offensive coordinator twice, serving Minnesota in that capacity during the 2021 season and for the Saints last year.

The Browns made one move on Wednesday, announcing that Mike Bloomgren will replace Andy Dickerson as the team’s offensive line coach.

NEXT:

Browns Hire New Offensive Line Coach