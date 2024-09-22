Insider Reveals 1 Giants Defender Likely To Play Sunday

This offseason, the New York Giants went all-in to build their defensive front, trading the Carolina Panthers three draft picks to secure edge rusher Brian Burns.

After making two Pro Bowls with Carolina, Burns was traded to the Giants to help the Panthers acquire more young talent.

For New York, the Giants saw a dream combination by pairing Burns with defensive stalwarts Kayvon Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence II, giving the NFC East franchise an edge against most teams’ offensive lines.

Burns – who suffered a groin injury against the Washington Commanders last week – was officially listed as questionable heading into his team’s road trip to Cleveland to face the Browns.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler believes the Giants will have him on the field in this contest, however.

“Giants pass rusher Brian Burns (questionable, groin) felt better over the weekend, which is a good sign for his availability vs the Browns, per source,” Fowler wrote on X early on Sunday.

#Giants pass rusher Brian Burns (questionable, groin) felt better over the weekend, which is a good sign for his availability vs the #Browns, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 22, 2024

The defensive front is a big piece of the Giants’ game plan, especially with the Browns potentially playing backup James Hudson again this week.

Last week, New York kept Washington out of the endzone all game long, but the Commanders were able to convert seven field goals into a victory over the Giants.

When he arrived in New York, Burns agreed to a five-year, $141 million contract with the Giants that included a $35 million signing bonus and $87.5 million in guaranteed compensation.

Burns has experienced some success in two games for the Giants thus far, recording seven tackles and a pass deflection in two games this season.

