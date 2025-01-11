Insider Reveals 1 Player Browns Should Avoid With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 regular season with a 3-14 record, helping the organization land the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft.

Cleveland has several holes that could be addressed with this pick such as the quarterback position, especially after Friday’s revelation that Deshaun Watson would need additional recovery time following a second Achilles tendon rupture.

Analysts have suggested the Browns would pick either a quarterback or Heisman winner Travis Hunter, a player who started as both a wide receiver and cornerback for the Buffaloes in 2024.

Browns insider Tony Grossi probably has a preference as to which player Cleveland should take with the No. 2 pick, but there’s no mistaking his preference for the franchise to avoid drafting one player with the draft’s second-overall pick.

Grossi likened Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter to one current Browns player, suggesting the team should avoid drafting him with their No. 2 pick in 2025.

“That’s Ogbo Okoronkwo, a situational pass rusher, which you don’t take with the first pick,” Grossi said of Carter.

On Thursday, Carter finished his career with the Nittany Lions as Notre Dame eliminated Penn State from the college football playoffs.

The 6-foot-3 defensive end finished the semifinal contest with five tackles, one sack, and one pass deflection for Penn State.

Carter played in all 15 games for the Nittany Lions this season, recording 68 tackles, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.

He’s expected to be among the top five players drafted in April after his stellar three-year career with Penn State.

