Colts Interview Browns’ Coach For DC Role

The Cleveland Browns wrapped up their regular season with a 3-14 record, a disappointing finish for a team that entered the 2024 NFL regular season with hopes of making the playoffs.

Cleveland’s offense was largely to blame for the poor results as the unit finished last in scoring per game (15.2 points) under former coordinator Ken Dorsey.

While the Browns’ defense was not as dominant as the 2023 version, Cleveland still finished in the middle of the pack in multiple categories this season despite often finding their backs against the wall from poor offensive play.

That’s one reason there’s little surprise members of the Cleveland defensive coaching staff are sought-after commodities for other job openings.

Indianapolis proved that today by interviewing one Browns assistant coach for their defensive coordinator position.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed on X that the Colts interviewed Cleveland safeties coach Ephraim Banda for the organization’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

The #Colts interviewed #Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda today for their defensive coordinator job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2025

Banda is only in his second season in the NFL after spending a decade at the college level.

After serving as a Texas graduate assistant, Banda joined the Mississippi State Bulldogs as a defensive quality control coach in 2015.

The next year, he followed defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to the Miami Hurricanes and became the safeties coach for the ACC school.

In 2019, Banda added the co-defensive coordinator title to his resume, staying in the position for two seasons.

Banda left in 2021 to become the defensive coordinator at Utah State, holding that position for two years before joining Cleveland for the 2023 season.

