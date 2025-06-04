Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, June 4, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jim Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett

Jim Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Jim Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns made a statement when they handed Myles Garrett a massive four-year extension earlier this year.

The deal made him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL at $40 million annually, with $122.8 million guaranteed. That investment also made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

With that kind of financial commitment comes enormous expectations for the 2025 season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz embraced those expectations and delivered a bold prediction about what lies ahead for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“I really think Myles [Garrett] is going to have the best season of his career. Has to, right? With the big contract, the notoriety that came along with that, the process it took to get to get him to that point, there also comes probably a little bit more [pressure]. I think that brings out the best in players, I know that’ll be the case with Myles,” Schwartz said.

The pressure Schwartz referenced stems from more than just the contract numbers. Garrett had initially requested a trade before ultimately agreeing to the extension, creating additional drama around the negotiations.

Now the Browns are banking on their investment paying immediate dividends.

Garrett has already established himself as one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers since Cleveland selected him with the top pick in 2017.

He has posted double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons, including 16 in both 2021 and 2022. He followed those career-high totals with 14 sacks in each of the past two campaigns.

The statistical dominance extends beyond just sacks. Last season, Garrett led the league in tackles for loss with 22 and tied for the lead in quarterback pressures with 83.

He remains the only player to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons, with a chance to make it five straight in 2025.

NEXT:  Tommy Rees Gushes About Browns Rookie QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation