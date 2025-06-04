Jim Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction About Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns made a statement when they handed Myles Garrett a massive four-year extension earlier this year.

The deal made him the highest-paid edge rusher in the NFL at $40 million annually, with $122.8 million guaranteed. That investment also made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.

With that kind of financial commitment comes enormous expectations for the 2025 season.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz embraced those expectations and delivered a bold prediction about what lies ahead for the former Defensive Player of the Year.

“I really think Myles [Garrett] is going to have the best season of his career. Has to, right? With the big contract, the notoriety that came along with that, the process it took to get to get him to that point, there also comes probably a little bit more [pressure]. I think that brings out the best in players, I know that’ll be the case with Myles,” Schwartz said.

“I really think Myles (Garrett) is going to have the best season of his career. Has to, right? With the big contract, the notoriety that came along with that, the process it took to get to get him to that point…probably a little bit more (pressure) – #Browns DC Jim Schwartz 🏈 pic.twitter.com/HSMmthMJLW — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 4, 2025

The pressure Schwartz referenced stems from more than just the contract numbers. Garrett had initially requested a trade before ultimately agreeing to the extension, creating additional drama around the negotiations.

Now the Browns are banking on their investment paying immediate dividends.

Garrett has already established himself as one of the league’s most dominant pass rushers since Cleveland selected him with the top pick in 2017.

He has posted double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons, including 16 in both 2021 and 2022. He followed those career-high totals with 14 sacks in each of the past two campaigns.

The statistical dominance extends beyond just sacks. Last season, Garrett led the league in tackles for loss with 22 and tied for the lead in quarterback pressures with 83.

He remains the only player to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons, with a chance to make it five straight in 2025.

NEXT:

Tommy Rees Gushes About Browns Rookie QB