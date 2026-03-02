Insider Reveals Big Question Facing Tytus Howard After Browns Trade

The Cleveland Browns got a jump on the upcoming offensive line market by acquiring Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. It is the first move in what is expected to be a complete rebuild of that unit, as several current Browns linemen are about to depart as free agents when the offseason officially begins later this month.

Howard has the versatility the Browns can certainly use with so many potential holes to fill, and it should give them flexibility to address other needs on the line. The seven-year NFL veteran played primarily at right tackle for the Texans in 2025, but he also played both guard spots.

Insider Zac Jackson revealed that the biggest question facing Howard after the trade is which position he will play for the Browns.

“I’m interested to see if Howard is going to be the right guard or the right tackle, he’s played both. It’s the kind of move they had to make and they didn’t wait,” Jackson said.

Cleveland sent a fifth-round pick in the NFL Draft to Houston in the deal. The Browns also reportedly gave Howard a three-year, $63 million contract extension that will begin with the 2027 season. It is a reasonable salary that should keep them in the mix for potential free agents.

Howard will turn 30 years old before the season starts. A first-round pick (No. 23 overall) by the Texans in the 2019 NFL Draft, he started all 93 regular-season games he played for Houston.

Interestingly, this is the second trade with the Texans the Browns have made in the past few months. After Cleveland tackle Dawand Jones suffered his third season-ending injury in as many years, the Browns acquired Cam Robinson from Houston for a pick swap in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Now, Robinson is about to become a free agent, along with Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin. That puts the Browns in the historic position of becoming the first team since 1970 to lose all of its most-used offensive line starters as free agents in one offseason.

Howard is the first step in rebuilding that unit under new head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop, and it certainly will not be the last.

