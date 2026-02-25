Browns Get Positive Injury News On Dawand Jones

There has been a lot of justifiable concern about the Cleveland Browns potentially losing their entire starting offensive line this offseason. Having to rebuild the unit from scratch would be a difficult and expensive task.

Somewhat overlooked in that discussion has been the presence of tackle Dawand Jones. He is still under contract and could be the only Week 1 starter from 2025 who is back for the season opener in 2026.

How long Jones remains on the field after that is anybody’s guess. He has failed to complete any of his three NFL seasons, including a knee injury in Week 3 that ended his 2025 campaign.

Speaking at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Browns general manager Andrew Berry provided an injury update on Jones, saying his recovery was “right on track.”

“Andrew Berry said OL Dawand Jones is progressing well in his rehab and is ‘right on track,'” Fred Greetham wrote on X.

#Browns Andrew Berry said OL Dawand Jones is progressing well in his rehab and is 'right on track'. He also said that C Luke Wypler, should be 'good to go' after being taken off the field in the last game with a knee injury. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) February 24, 2026

The full extent of Jones’ most recent injury was a torn LCL with the hamstring off the bone in his right leg. Facing an expected recovery time of 6-9 months, Jones could be ready in time for organized team activities (OTAs) this spring.

A fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Jones played 11 games as a rookie before being sidelined by knee and ankle injuries. In 2024, he appeared in 10 games before an ankle injury ended that season.

Now, he could be entering the 2026 season as one of the Browns’ most important players. If he shows he is at least healthy and on track to return, that would be a less important position the organization would have to fill.

With Wyatt Teller almost certainly on the way out, and with Joel Bitonio, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic and Jack Conklin also able to leave as free agents, any returning offensive lineman should be welcomed. However, at 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones has shown he is susceptible to a lower-body injury at any time, so it is fair to question if he can be counted on.

How the Browns approach the early stages of free agency, and then the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, will be indicators of how they feel about his reliability.

NEXT:

Browns GM Wins Notable Award