Insider Reveals Big Update About Browns, Jim Schwartz

Over the last few days, Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski has seemingly become the odds-on favorite to become the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns. But just because many reports say he’s gaining steam doesn’t mean he is.

While speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot pumped the brakes on that speculation, saying that the team’s current defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, is still in the running for the job.

“I think it’s legitimate. He’s in the mix just like the rest of these guys are that are getting second interviews. I don’t think you can necessarily say, right now, that there’s a leader in the clubhouse,” Cabot said.

Although Cabot states that Schwartz is still a potential hire for the Browns, she said the team will make its final decision based solely on what is best for them and their future. There are many players and coaches within the organization who, after working with him for several years, like Schwartz a lot, but their opinion doesn’t ultimately matter.

The Browns have made it clear: they are hiring the next head coach based solely on what will help this team get back on track. However, it is important to note that Schwartz has a close relationship with many people in Cleveland, including general manager Andrew Berry and ownership.

Plus, they have had a front row seat to see what he can accomplish with the team’s defense. In many ways, these last few years have been like an audition process for Schwartz, and it could pay off.

However, the Browns may also want someone completely new to lead them, a young prospect with a different energy who didn’t work with Kevin Stefanski. Even if that is the case, they will reportedly try to keep Schwartz on board as DC.

It is hard to get a good read on what the Browns are thinking, but the last few weeks have proven that they are comfortable hiring someone unproven and new, like Udinski. That doesn’t mean that Schwartz’s chances have disappeared, although he is definitely facing stiff competition. Some people thought Schwartz had missed his shot, but Cabot says that hasn’t happened.

Therefore, the speculation around this team and its next head coach will continue.

