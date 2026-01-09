Insider Reveals Big Update About Mike McDaniel, Browns

The Cleveland Browns continue to widen their head coaching search, and one of the most intriguing offensive minds in the NFL is now officially part of the conversation. As the organization evaluates how best to move forward following the decision to part ways with Kevin Stefanski, the Browns appear open to considering a bold shift in philosophy.

That includes Mike McDaniel, whose name has been gaining traction in league circles over the last 24 hours. While McDaniel’s future remains undecided, reporting suggests the Browns are doing more than simply kicking the tires.

According to Josina Anderson, the Browns have legitimate interest in sitting down with McDaniel to discuss the vacancy. Anderson confirmed that those conversations inside the organization are real and ongoing.

“It is true that the #Browns have interest in interviewing MikeMcDaniel for their head coach vacancy, as@MaryKayCabot reported, a league source said. I was told they had been discussing him & this desire today. It is up to Mike McDaniel to accept a request,” Anderson wrote.

McDaniel was let go after a disappointing 7–10 season. Miami struggled early, losing seven of its first nine games, briefly rallied, then fell back into inconsistency. Ownership ultimately decided the roster and coaching structure needed a change, even acknowledging McDaniel’s creativity and leadership in their public statement.

McDaniel’s time in Miami showed he could elevate skill position players and maximize speed and versatility. Even though the results didn’t show this season, his offenses remained difficult to defend schematically. That creativity stands out for a Browns team that has leaned heavily on defense while the offense has struggled.

Another factor working in McDaniel’s favor is experience. He went 35–33 over four seasons as a head coach and reached the postseason twice. While Miami never took the next step, that experience matters. There is also familiarity. McDaniel previously worked as a wide receivers coach in Cleveland, giving him firsthand knowledge of the building and how the organization operates.

The interest is still in the discussion phase, as noted by league insiders, and McDaniel ultimately controls whether he wants to pursue another head coaching opportunity immediately. But the Browns’ willingness to explore the possibility says plenty about how they view him.

McDaniel checks a lot of boxes, which is why his name remains firmly in the mix despite his recent firing.

