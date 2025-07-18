Insider Reveals Big Update About Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns had arguably the worst offense in the NFL in 2024, averaging 15.2 points per game and surrendering 66 sacks while also having the worst turnover differential, which is why bringing in some playmakers was of utmost importance this offseason.

One of those was running back Quinshon Judkins, a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft who was going to help ease the loss of Nick Chubb.

However, that plan recently encountered a major setback as Judkins was arrested on a domestic violence charge.

ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi recently provided an update on the situation.

“As Browns rookies report for training camp today, second-round pick Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned and cannot report to the team’s facility. The NFL continues to monitor the domestic violence charge against Judkins,” Oyefusi wrote on X.

The NFL will watch how the legal process unfolds before it steps in, and it will be interesting to see what happens next in this saga.

The Browns not signing him to a contract before this incident may be a good thing for the organization. If the legal punishment turns out to be severe, the Browns can proceed accordingly.

In the meantime, fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson will have every opportunity to be the featured back in the offense.

The 20-year-old has all the makings of an every-down back, and if Judkins is gone for a while, Sampson might seize the undisputed starting role.

Any further updates on this situation could have a major impact on the Browns’ upcoming season.

