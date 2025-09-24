Key Offseason Signing Making Big Impact On Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns turned their season around with a stunning 13-10 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 3 and built some solid momentum heading into another brutal NFC North matchup on Sunday when they will take on the Detroit Lions in a quest to make it back to .500.

While a 1-2 record may not look impressive, there has been a lot to like about this Browns team so far, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, where one key offseason signing is already making his presence felt.

Analyst Mac Blank shared that Collins already has 10 pressures through three games, which is on pace to be the most of any Browns defensive tackle over the past four years by a long shot.

How big of an upgrade is Maliek Collins? The past 4 years the most pressures by a #Browns DT in a season was 36 Collins already has 10 in only three games #DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/EFAiyxb2Xk — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 23, 2025

Collins and No. 5 overall pick Mason Graham have been dominant up the middle for the Browns’ defense, and not only have they helped free up other players to get after the quarterback to the tune of 11 sacks through three games, but they have anchored what has arguably been the league’s best run defense as well.

Through three weeks, the Browns have had to go up against Chase Brown, Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Jacobs, and the four of them combined produced just 109 rushing yards.

Collins has been one of the more consistently reliable defensive tackles in the NFL over the past decade and joined the Browns this offseason on a two-year, $20 million deal.

So far, that has been money well spent, as he has been an absolute force in the trenches as an unsung hero on this defense.

