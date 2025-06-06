Insider Says It’s ‘No Surprise’ That 1 Browns QB Looks Sharp

Shedeur Sanders entered the Cleveland Browns as a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback is already making waves during offseason workouts.

Local media and analysts have taken notice of his impressive early performances, with some suggesting he looks like the best quarterback on the field.

That represents significant praise for a rookie selected late in the draft.

Sanders brings a different pedigree than most fifth-round picks, and Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently acknowledged that his early success comes as no surprise.

“I’ll tell you what, Shedeur [Sanders] has a really nice arm. These are some of the reasons why I thought, way back when, that they should take him at No. 2 overall. He throws a really nice ball. He’s extremely accurate, so no one should be surprised that he’s looking good in these OTAs because he’s always thrown a nice ball. I don’t think it’s a shocker that he’s looking good,” Cabot said.

The buzz around Sanders extends beyond the Browns’ facility as the 2025 season approaches. Some believe there’s a legitimate chance he could earn the Week 1 starting role.

Those who have studied his college tape, spoken with team insiders, and watched recent practices describe him as the most impressive quarterback during the second week of OTAs.

Reports suggest Sanders is mastering the playbook at an accelerated pace.

His ability to throw with anticipation indicates he’s grasping the offensive system quickly.

Sanders demonstrated elite poise and arm talent throughout his time at Colorado, consistently performing under the national spotlight and elevating his play during crucial moments.

If Sanders maintains this trajectory through the preseason, a surprise September start shouldn’t be ruled out.

