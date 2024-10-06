Insider Reveals David Njoku’s Status For Commanders Game

The Cleveland Browns offense has been stuck in neutral all season largely due to a laundry list of injuries to key players that have led to this unit failing to score more than 18 points a single time through four games.

Luckily for Browns fans, one of their biggest weapons has been trending in the right direction and could be ready to give the fanbase some good news on Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that tight end David Njoku, who is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, is expected to play but might be a bit limited in his first game back from the high-ankle sprain he suffered in Week 1.

Browns TE David Njoku, listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Commanders but might be a bit more limited in his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain, per source. Browns also are likely to get back OT Jedrick Willis, who is listed as… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2024

Schefter added that starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who is listed as questionable due to his continued recovery from a knee injury suffered in the middle of last season, is also likely to play.

Njoku is coming off a breakout year in 2023 when he posted career highs of 81 catches for 882 yards and six touchdowns after showing incredible immediate chemistry with Joe Flacco once he took over at quarterback.

The Browns are hoping he and Deshaun Watson can get cooking in a similar way, as the veteran quarterback needs one of his targets to emerge and be more reliable to help get him out of this funk he has been in ever since he came to Cleveland.

The Browns need to start getting healthy to put this 1-3 start behind them, and getting Njoku and Wills back is a big step in the right direction.

