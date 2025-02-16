Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Compensation For Myles Garrett In Trade

The Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to shift the landscape in the NFL as superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett wants out.

Garrett formally requested a trade prior to Super Bowl LIX which sent the league into a frenzy as it’s not everyday a star defender in his prime becomes available.

There should be no shortage of teams calling Cleveland about what it might take to pry away Garrett who’s still playing at an NFL Defensive Player of the Year level.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN shed some light on what the draft capital might look like in a potential trade for Garrett.

“It seems like a first-round pick would be the bare minimum for Garrett. Two first-rounders might be a big ask for a player approaching 30, even one as talented as Garrett, but it all depends on who is sending those picks and where they land. If a team’s offering a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, it might not need to offer much else. If it’s the Eagles sending the No. 32 pick, there would need to be something more substantial as a second asset going Cleveland’s way, especially given that their future picks in 2026 and 2027 are also likely to fall toward the bottom of rounds,” Barnwell said.

A first-round pick is more than a fair price for Garrett even at this stage of his career, but Cleveland will likely ask for a haul to part ways with him.

While the Browns have every right to ask for everything a team can offer for Garrett, the reality is the return might end up being underwhelming.

