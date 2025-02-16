Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Compensation For Myles Garrett In Trade

Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Compensation For Myles Garrett In Trade

Matthew Peralta
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals Browns’ Likely Compensation For Myles Garrett In Trade
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have the opportunity to shift the landscape in the NFL as superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett wants out.

Garrett formally requested a trade prior to Super Bowl LIX which sent the league into a frenzy as it’s not everyday a star defender in his prime becomes available.

There should be no shortage of teams calling Cleveland about what it might take to pry away Garrett who’s still playing at an NFL Defensive Player of the Year level.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN shed some light on what the draft capital might look like in a potential trade for Garrett.

“It seems like a first-round pick would be the bare minimum for Garrett. Two first-rounders might be a big ask for a player approaching 30, even one as talented as Garrett, but it all depends on who is sending those picks and where they land. If a team’s offering a top-10 pick in the 2025 draft, it might not need to offer much else. If it’s the Eagles sending the No. 32 pick, there would need to be something more substantial as a second asset going Cleveland’s way, especially given that their future picks in 2026 and 2027 are also likely to fall toward the bottom of rounds,” Barnwell said.

A first-round pick is more than a fair price for Garrett even at this stage of his career, but Cleveland will likely ask for a haul to part ways with him.

While the Browns have every right to ask for everything a team can offer for Garrett, the reality is the return might end up being underwhelming.

NEXT:  Insider Names 3 Likely Teams That Will Be Interested In Myles Garrett
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation