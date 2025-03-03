Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Myles Garrett Situation

Cleveland Browns fans have been trying to mentally prepare themselves for Myles Garrett to leave the city and the team.

His trade request didn’t necessarily come as a shock given his attitude toward the Browns over the past few months, but it was still difficult to hear.

After all, Garrett has been the heart and soul of this roster for nearly a decade, a player that fans have rallied around.

However, it seems like he wants a change of scenery, hoping to find a team that has a much better chance of winning a Super Bowl soon.

While Garrett is adamant about his position, wanting out as soon as possible, it might not be an easy sell to the front office, as Jeremy Fowler outlined in a recent ESPN article.

“After my talks here in Indy, I believe Cleveland is very dug in and willing to wait him out and show resolve. It’s not just a “no” to any prospective trades, but an emphatic one. And the Browns haven’t received many trade calls, in part because teams know it makes no sense to trade him. I just get the impression that the Browns are not moving off their stance any time soon,” Fowler said.

As Fowler pointed out, the Browns aren’t ready to give up on Garrett, especially considering how much he’s done for this team throughout his career.

He’s still one of the best defenders in the league, which would make him an appealing trade target on paper, but Fowler mentioned that teams across the league haven’t made many calls to the Browns, just because a trade doesn’t make a lot of sense for them.

At the end of the day, both sides are dug in, and neither seems like they’ll budge anytime soon.

There’s still plenty of time before the season starts for the Browns to publically announce their decision surrounding Garrett, but things seem to be at a standstill, at least for the time being.

