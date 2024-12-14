Insider Reveals Browns’ Offensive Line Plans If Joel Bitonio Can’t Play Sunday

A big reason why the Cleveland Browns are sitting at 3-10 and have fallen far short of the bar set by last season’s incredible 11-win season is that the offensive line has had injuries left and right, causing the unit to struggle generating any sort of consistency and continuity.

Things have been better in recent weeks since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, but the team is still battling injuries up front, with star guard Joel Bitonio now going through back tightness that could potentially keep him out of Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The left guard is doing everything he can to be out there on Sunday, but one insider recently revealed what the team’s plan would be if Bitonio is unable to go.

Zac Jackson of The Athletic released an article on Friday revealing the team’s contingency plan should Bitonio be unable to play, saying veteran guard Michael Dunn will likely get the start at left guard in his place.

“If Bitonio can’t play, veteran Michael Dunn will likely start at left guard. Dunn and rookie guard Zak Zinter could also play in jumbo packages as extra tackles and tight ends if the Browns end up with a tight end shortage,” Jackson said.

The Browns are already down to their third-string left tackle with Jedrick Wills Jr. in and out of the lineup and Dawand Jones on injured reserve, so having Bitonio out alongside those two would put the left side of this line at risk of a nightmare performance on Sunday.

Hopefully, Dunn is up to the challenge if Bitonio can’t suit up.

