Mike Tomlin Endorses 2 Browns Players For Major Awards

They may hold one of the most painful records in the NFL right now, but the Cleveland Browns also have two of the most impressive players in the league, and when the end-of-season awards are handed out, the team may hear its name called multiple times. Numerous analysts, players, and coaches know how lucky the Browns are, including Mike Tomlin.

Speaking of Cleveland, Tomlin recently said that the Browns are on their way to earning two of the biggest prizes the league has to offer.

“Tomlin says the Browns have a ‘slam dunk’ Defensive Player of the Year and a ‘slam dunk’ Rookie of the Year,” Andrew Siciliano posted on X.

There is no doubt that Myles Garrett is on his way to winning Defensive Player of the Year, even if he doesn’t break the single-season sack record, which he is dangerously close to doing. Garrett has been lights-out all season long.

He has 22 sacks so far this year, an astonishing feat that has him just inches from history. For many, it would be a shock to see him not claim the prize.

As for Rookie of the Year, there is a lot of talk about Carson Schwesinger, who has racked up 147 tackles so far during his rookie campaign. Leading all rookies in the league for tackles, Schwesinger has become a vital part of the team’s robust defensive plans and its future.

Between the two of them, Garrett and Schwesinger have shown that Cleveland’s defense is really worth all the praise it has received. There are many problems with the Browns – such as special teams, the offensive line, and an injury bug that won’t go away – but the defense has been a bright spot.

The hope is that the success the team is finding with these two and the rest of the defensive line will not only lead to some important awards but also a much better season next year, featuring an offense that is meeting the defense at least halfway.

