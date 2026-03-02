Insider Reveals Browns’ Plan For New Offensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns knew they had to improve their offensive line, and they have gotten to work doing just that. On Monday, it was announced that the team was acquiring offensive lineman Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick.

Howard is a versatile player who could fill multiple roles on the team. But while speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi revealed which position Howard will take next year.

He said that fans are looking at their brand new right tackle for the 2026 season.

“Yeah, I think this is the starting right tackle,” Grossi said. “Tytus Howard was good enough to get a second contract with Houston. This will be his third contract.”

Howard is coming to the Browns at the perfect time, and while he looks like a great fit for right tackle, his ability to move around the O-line could help Cleveland in a huge way. It’s important to remember that this is a team attempting to bolster the offense in numerous ways, and they want all of their players to wear multiple hats, if necessary.

The team still doesn’t know what is going to happen with guard Joel Bitonio, who is considering coming back to the team or marching into retirement. They have already said goodbye to guard Wyatt Teller, and more changes could be coming. Beyond Bitonio, attention is being paid to Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Cam Robinson, and Teven Jenkins as free agency looms.

Someone like Howard could conceivably move from right tackle to guard, which gives the Browns flexibility. During the 2025 season, he played right tackle, left guard, and right guard for the Texans, which means he could basically play anything the Browns need.

Howard, who turns 30 in May, has been with the Texans since the start of his career and has been relatively healthy throughout.

This move by the Browns gives them some much-needed help, and it also shows that general manager Andrew Berry is hard at work addressing one of the team’s most troubled units.

