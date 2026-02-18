© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Joel Bitonio Could Be Leaning Towards Surprising Decision

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For the last few weeks, Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting patiently to get an update on Joel Bitonio, who was toying with the idea of leaving the team for good in retirement this offseason. A recent date set a firm void deadline for Bitonio, and most people expected big news about him before that.

But the date came and went with nothing to report. Then, on Tuesday, it was revealed that the team and Bitonio had agreed to extend the deadline until the final day of the 2025 league year, all the way in March. This gives Bitonio more time to think about his career and if he wants to return.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said that it is a good sign that Bitonio is considering a comeback to Cleveland in the new season.

“To me, that tells me that Joel Bitonio is thinking about returning,” Rizzo said.

Financially, Bitonio retiring would probably help the Browns, but they would still hate to see him go. With their sights set on creating a much stronger offense next year, they want someone with experience and expertise to help the younger players in the lineup. They might have to spend more, but it could be worth it.

If Bitonio does come back, he might sign a one-year extension, which also wouldn’t cost the Browns too much. This would allow the team to save some money and help add stability to the offensive line during Todd Monken’s first year as head coach.

There is always another option, and that is Bitonio coming back and playing for another team in the NFL, although it feels like that is the least likely option.

Bitonio will turn 35 years old in October, so coming back to the league isn’t an easy choice. He has to consider just how much impact he can have and how it’ll affect his body. If he truly believes that stepping away is the right choice for him, he should take it.

He has the right to take some time to really think about his next steps, and this extension allows that.

Brandon Marcus
