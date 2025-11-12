Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans To Replace Paul DePodesta

The Cleveland Browns are losing a key figure in their front office after nearly a decade. Paul DePodesta, who joined the organization in 2016 following a successful career in Major League Baseball, is departing to lead the Colorado Rockies’ baseball operations department.

The move marks a return to his roots and has prompted questions about potential changes to Cleveland’s leadership structure.

Insider Albert Breer provided clarity on whether DePodesta’s exit signals broader shifts within the organization during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan radio.

“No, because I don’t think it was prompted. This, I think, was a Paul move, not a Browns move. My understanding is their plan for right now is not to replace him,” Breer said.

The decision contradicts speculation that Andrew Berry might move into DePodesta’s role while the Browns hired a new general manager. Breer noted that DePodesta had already started advising owner Jimmy Haslam on ventures beyond football, including basketball and soccer operations.

Those outside interests suggest his focus had expanded well before this departure became official. Since the move was not prompted by internal pressure, Breer believes it does not indicate a major front-office overhaul.

However, DePodesta’s absence raises questions about how Cleveland will approach analytics moving forward. Whether Berry assumes a larger role in that area or the team adjusts its balance between traditional scouting and data-driven decisions remains unclear. For now, the Browns do not plan to fill the position.

DePodesta first gained recognition during his time with the Oakland Athletics, where he worked alongside general manager Billy Beane. The Harvard graduate applied sabermetrics to player evaluations and contract negotiations during that tenure.

Cleveland hired him in 2016 to oversee organizational strategy and bring a data-driven approach to football operations. His departure closes that chapter.

