Odds Reveal Troubling Outlook For Kevin Stefanski’s Future

Several NFL teams have fallen short of expectations this season, putting a number of head coaches on the hot seat. Among them is Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who continues to draw growing criticism amid the team’s struggles.

According to BetOnline, Stefanski holds +750 odds of being the next NFL head coach to get fired, which ranks fourth.

Raheem Morris is the favorite (-140), followed by Pete Carroll (+325), Jonathan Gannon (+350) and Mike McDaniel (+700). Zac Taylor is behind Stefanski with +800 odds.

Who will be the next NFL head coach fired? Raheem Morris (-140)

Pete Carroll (+325)

Jonathan Gannon (+350)

Mike McDaniel (+700)

Kevin Stefanski (+750)

Zac Taylor (+800) [odds via @BetOnline_ag] — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) November 11, 2025

At this point and with this record, no one would be shocked to see Stefanski get his walking papers. The Browns organization is going through changes in the front office with the departure of Paul DePodesta, and this season is basically lost, so it might be the right time to part with Stefanski.

At the same time, some fans feel he shouldn’t be fired because they believe he is making the most out of a bad situation. Few people thought the Browns would be one of the best teams in the league, and they knew Stefanski had his work cut out for him this year.

Yet, there is a growing chorus of fans confused by his choices, especially when it comes to his steadfast commitment to Dillon Gabriel as the starting quarterback. Many believe it’s time for Shedeur Sanders to get his chance, and they don’t understand why Stefanski isn’t willing to make that change.

He could lose his job, and it may be very soon or not until the end of the season. Or the front office might elect to make some offseason changes and give Stefanski another chance when the roster is more experienced and ready to compete at a higher level.

