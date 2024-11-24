Insider Reveals Browns’ Plans With Jedrick Wills For Rest Of Season

Jedrick Wills Jr.’s return to practice marked a pivotal moment for the Cleveland Browns, though he remained sidelined during their victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft has endured a tumultuous stretch, grappling with persistent issues in his surgically repaired knee.

His situation took an unexpected turn when he lost his starting role to Dawand Jones.

As Jones continues to make his mark at left tackle, questions swirl about Wills’ future and his ability to reclaim his position.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently shed light on the situation, revealing that the team’s strategy involves getting Wills back into the rotation this season.

“The goal is to get Wills, who had his MCL repaired in December, back on the field at some point this season so the Browns can continue to evaluate him for next season. As it stands, he could return as a swing tackle, with Dawand Jones expected to start at left tackle, and Jack Conklin at right.” Cabot wrote.

Cabot’s insights suggest a shift in the offensive line hierarchy, with Wills potentially settling into a swing role.

The path to this point has been complex. Wills’ recent benching came after Jones showcased his versatility by successfully transitioning from the right side to the left.

Amid the offensive line’s injury challenges, Cleveland’s coaching staff has been forced to adapt.

The situation reached a turning point when Wills opted out of the Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens, following a hyperextension of the same knee that required surgery.

After the Browns’ impressive victory with Jones anchoring the left side, head coach Kevin Stefanski delivered the news to Wills about his new role as a swing tackle.

He served as backup to both Jones and Conklin during a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and according to insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, this arrangement might become the new normal for Cleveland’s offensive line.

